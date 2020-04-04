One man injured in shooting near Safeway in unincorporated Lynnwood

One man was injured in a shooting that occurred Saturday morning near the Safeway store in the 14800 block of Highway 99 in unincorporated Lynnwood, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

A 35-year-old man was reported to have been shot in the leg during an argument with a neighbor, said Snohomish County spokesperson Lt. Steve McDonald. The man then ran to the nearby Safeway, where he was met by deputies and emergency responders. He was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

The suspect was arrested shortly after, McDonald said.

–By Cody Sexton