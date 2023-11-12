One-night site closure of 164th Street artesian well planned for Nov. 16

To upgrade and improve fire protection, and to replace a damaged water hydrant, the artesian well site on 164th Street Southwest in Lynnwood will be temporarily closed overnight on Thursday, Nov. 16 — from approximately 9 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17.

This site closure will allow Alderwood Water and Wastewater District (AWWD) to complete water main work. This type of work typically lasts four to six hours and should not last for more than 10 hours, although the actual duration will depend on the conditions encountered, AWWD said in a news release.

No public access to the site will be allowed for the safety of staff and the public. The public is also advised to keep the gravel parking area clear of parked cars during this time.

Any further work-specific questions or concerns may be directed to AWWD’s Water Systems Operator Matt Nugent at 425-787-0250 or mnugent@awwd.com.