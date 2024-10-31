One pedestrian killed, another injured by hit-and-run driver on Hwy 99 in Lynnwood

The Washington State Patrol reported Wednesday night that one pedestrian was killed and another was seriously injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Highway 99 at 164th Street Southwest in Lynnwood.
Southbound lanes of Highway were fully blocked and traffic was being alternated on the north side of the roadway, the patrol said.
We’ll provide more updates as they become available.
