One suspect at large after attempted carjacking in Lynnwood Thursday

One suspect is still at large after police responded to an attempted carjacking near the 17200 block of Highway 99 in Lynnwood Thursday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m. officers responded to reports of an attempted carjacking with a firearm. Two male suspects fled to a wooded area to the north, police spokesperson Cmdr. Joseph Dickinson said. A K9 unit tracked down one suspect and police made an arrest, locating a stolen weapon nearby. The second suspect has yet to be found, he said.

Beverly Elementary School was under a lockdown during the search. Dickinson did not have information on the physical descriptions of the suspects as of 2 p.m. Friday.

