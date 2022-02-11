Online open house Feb. 15 for planned Lynnwood Community Recovery Center

The City of Lynnwood is hosting an online open house from 6-730 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 so the public can learn more about the design of the planned Community Recovery Center

The Community Recovery Center, which will provide mental health and substance use disorder treatment, will be co-located with the city’s Community Justice Center. The Community Justice Center, which will include a remodeled police department, jail and court, is now under construction.

The Lynnwood City Council in October 2021 approved a contract for design of the Community Recovery Center. To date, the city has received $3 million in funding from Snohomish County and has submitted an application for a $1.9 million grant through the State Department of Commerce. The remaining funding is being sought from the Washington State Legislature.

Click here to join the Feb. 15 open house.

For more information about the Community Recovery Center, or to submit feedback online, click here.