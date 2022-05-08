Online presentation for 42nd Ave W Improvements Project available May 11

The City of Lynnwood will be releasing a prerecorded project presentation about the 42nd Avenue West Improvements Project on May 11.
The presentation will cover topics such as the proposed corridor cross-section, right-of-way impacts to surrounding parcels, the project’s construction schedule, site amenities and design features.
A link for a community comments form will be provided and feedback is encouraged.
Questions can be sent to Project Manager Erin Duleba at 425-670-5227 or at eduleba@LynnwoodWA.gov.
