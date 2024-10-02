Online town hall Oct. 2 to discuss county’s proposed public safety property tax

Snohomish County voters are invited to join Executive David Somers, Sheriff Susanna Johnson and Prosecutor Jason Cummings at a virtual public safety town hall event to discuss the county’s Proposition 1 at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 via Zoom.

The Snohomish County Council in July unanimously approved the inclusion of a public safety sales tax levy on the Nov. 5 general election ballot. The levy was proposed by Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers, and if approved by voters, would bring additional resources to the county’s efforts to reduce crime and ease the impacts of the drug crisis.

The participants will be presenting their perspectives on public safety, particularly the fentanyl crisis, and how they plan to develop new programs and to expand existing programs if Proposition 1 passes this November. Attendees will be able to ask questions to the participants.

According to a press release announcing the Oct. 2 forum, Public Safety Proposition 1 was developed with input from criminal justice leaders, mayors, human services experts and a bipartisan coalition of elected officials. The resources would be split between the county (60%) and cities (40%) to ensure accountability.

If Proposition 1 passes, Snohomish County has committed to:

– Hiring more law enforcement personnel, including deputies and rangers, to ensure criminals are held accountable.

– Boost resources for the prosecuting attorney’s office, courts, public defense to ensure we can bring people to justice swiftly and effectively.

– Reduce the visible impacts of crimes by launching a graffiti removal program and expanding the removal of derelict vehicles.

– Relieve pressure on emergency rooms and improve emergency response by enhancing Snohomish County EMS.