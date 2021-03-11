Only three weeks left for small businesses, non-profits to apply for a forgivable PPP loan

Time is running out for small businesses and non-profits to secure a forgivable Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan.
The Washington Economic Development Association, the National Development Council and leaders of the Washington Small Business Recovery Working Group encourage organizations to visit SmallBizHelpWA.com for available resources.
Businesses interested in this assistance should:
- Find a lender at SmallBizHelpWA.com
- Identify a local Technical Assistance Provider ready to help
- Read the SBA’s latest PPP FAQ
- Attend an upcoming free webinar to learn more: SBA Round 2 COVID-19 Relief: How To Apply – March 12, 10 – 11:30 a.m.
- Bookmark SmallBizHelpWA.com and track new events added to the calendar
