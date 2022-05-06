Open Door Baptist Church hosting special Mother’s Day service

Lynnwood’s Open Door Baptist Church is inviting all families to a celebration of mothers on Sunday, May 8.

Open Door’s preschool class will be performing “Why My Mom is Special.” Music, professional family photos, snacks and a selfie booth will be available to all families.

Each mother will also receive her own bouquet of flowers to take home.

This special Mother’s Day service will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the church, located at 17014 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

Reserve a time for family photos here.