Open Door Baptist Church will host a Freedom Celebration on Sunday, June 24.

This event is open to the Lynnwood community and will include free food, games and activities such as cake walk, face painting, balloon animals, a bouncy house, giant slide, bungee run, robo-surfer and more!

NBA Champion, A.C. Green of the L.A. Lakers, will also be in attendance as the guest speaker.

The event on June 24 will run from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open Door Baptist is located at 17014 44th Ave. W.