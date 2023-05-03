Open house May 6 for new BMW of Lynnwood dealership

BMW of Lynnwood, part of the Swickard Auto Group, has announced the opening of its new dealership. BMW of Lynnwood is temporarily located at 21000 Highway 99. The dealership plans to move to a new location in the former Cycle Barn building at 188th Street Southwest and Highway 99 by late summer 2023.

The dealership features a wide selection of new and pre-owned BMW vehicles, as well as a full-service service center. Customers can also take advantage of a variety of financing options and lease programs.

To celebrate the opening, BMW of Lynnwood is hosting an open house event on Saturday, May 6, from 2-4 p.m. It will include live music, a selection of gourmet bites, and a wine pairing tasting from a local winery.

“We are excited to open our doors to the Lynnwoodcommunity and offer our customers an exceptional car-buying experience,” said Jeff Swickard, CEO of Swickard Auto Group. “With our knowledgeable and dedicated staff, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled service, we are confident that BMW of Lynnwood will become a premier destination for BMW enthusiasts in the region.”