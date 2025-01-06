Open tonight: Cold weather shelter in Lynnwood

The cold weather shelter at Maple Park Church in Lynnwood will be open Monday evening, Jan. 6.
Check-in time starts at 7 p.m. Hot meals and beds will be provided. Doors close at 9 p.m.
Vans will give guests a ride to the shelter, located at 17620 60th Ave. W., from the following locations:
– 7 p.m. at Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W.
– 7:10 p.m. at James Village, 196th Street Southwest and Highway 99
– 7:25 p.m. at Value Village, 17216 Hwy 99
Guests may drive to the shelter. Parking is available onsite.
The forecasted temperature must be at or below 34 degrees for the cold weather shelter to open.
Snohomish County updates its cold weather shelter webpage daily at snohomish-county-public-safety-hub-snoco-gis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/cold-weather-shelters.
I have lived in the neighborhood for over 30 years. I belong to a nearby Church. I have watched this community of people do the most amazing things over the years. Weekly food banks, covid shots, holiday events, it just never ends with the things these people continue to do for our community. When I read that this church was hosting the homeless in the freezing cold weather I was not surprised. I am just so impressed with their generosity and kindness and I just wanted to reach out and say thank you to everyone involved. Our neighborhood is very blessed to have you.
