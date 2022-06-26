Organist Julia Brown in recital at Trinity Lutheran Church July 10

TLCS Artists at the Organ will present Julia Brown in recital on the Pasi organ at 7 p.m.Sunday, July 10 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lynnwood.

In demand as a historical keyboardist and collaborative artist, Brown has appeared in concert in North and South America and in Europe. Born in Rio de Janeiro, Brown studied piano, harpsichord and organ in her native Brazil before receiving degrees from Northwestern University.

Brown works as director of music and organist at Mayflower Congregational Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She will play music around the theme of “Ein feste Burg” by Buxtehude, Scheidemann, Tunder, Hanff and others.

Suggested donation is $15 adults, $10 for seniors and students, or pay as able.

To protect all vulnerable people, it’s requested that masks be worn by all attending.

Trinity Lutheran is located at 6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood. For information, call 425-778-2159 or visit trinitylutheranchurch.com/concerts.