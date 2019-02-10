Organist Wyatt Smith to perform at Trinity Lutheran Feb. 17

Seattle-area concert organist Wyatt Smith will perform at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lynnwood at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17.

A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Smith’s performances have been heard on several episodes of American Public Media’s “Pipedream.” He serves as the associate director of music & communications minister at Epiphany Parish of Seattle, and is the affiliate artist in organ & harpsichord at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma.

Trinity Lutheran Church’s organ, opus 4, is a stunning 2-manual, 30-stop mechanical action instrument, noted for its glorious sound. Every part of the instrument was built by Martin Pasi especially for this space and was installed in 1995 shortly after the new sanctuary was completed.

There will be a reception following the concert to meet the artist.

Suggested donation is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and students or pay you are as able.

The church is located at 6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood. Directions on the website at www.trinitylutheranchurch.com