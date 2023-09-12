Outdoor burning ban to be lifted Wedmesday for unincorporated Snohomish County

Due to changes in the weather forecast and the current fuel moisture levels in existing vegetation, the Snohomish County fire marshal will lift the outdoor burn ban effective Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 5 p.m., for all the unincorporated areas of Snohomish County.

This means that those individuals who have a current residential burn permit for yard debris will now be allowed to burn. The burn pile must not exceed 4 feet x 4 feet x 3 feet.

Recreational fires are allowed in approved fire pits without a burn permit. However, the fire pit must be constructed of a noncombustible material such as concrete or metal and shall be a minimum of 25 feet from structures. By definition, a recreational fire is a cooking fire or campfire using charcoal or firewood. These fires may not be greater than 3 feet in diameter and/or 2 feet in height. Water must also be immediately available.

Garbage, household trash, lumber, building construction waste or demolition debris may not be burned. As always, in the event of a Red Flag Warning, all burning is to be suspending until the warning has been lifted by the National Weather Service.

Contact the Outdoor Burning Information Hotline at 425-388-3508 for updated information.