Over 35 small businesses at Lynnwood Craft & Vendor Market Saturday

Still looking for a perfect gift for that special someone for Valentine’s Day and want to support local business? Over 35 small businesses will have booths set up at the Valentine’s Craft & Vendor Market from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Lynnwood Convention Center.

There will be something for everyone at the event, with items ranging from cupcakes, to handmade jewelry, to homemade soaps, to hand-crafted wood decor and more.

Brushes & Threads, a small business from Seattle, will be offering custom paintings of photos for a unique spin on a heartfelt gift.

Set the Tone Photography will also be there, offering mini family Valentine’s sessions for $50.

The Lynnwood Convention Center is located at 3711 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.