Overdose awareness events in Snohomish County Aug. 31, Sept. 5

International Overdose Day began in 2001 to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma around drug-related deaths. It also acknowledges grief felt by families and friends, and offers a chance to remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury as a result of drug overdose. In recognition of the day, multiple events will be held in Snohomish County.

First, for International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31, the Snohomish Health District is hosting Overdose Prevention Night at the Everett AquaSox game. The event is supported by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Prescription Drug Overdose Prevention grant through the Washington State Department of Health.

That night, the Aquasox will play the Vancouver Canadians. Along with special messages during the game, the concourse will feature tables with information about opioids and resources in Snohomish County. The information includes the “10 Things to Know About Opioids” campaign developed by the Snohomish County Opioid Response Multi-Agency Coordination “MAC” Group. Attendees will be invited to answer questions to be entered into a raffle for prizes from the AquaSox and Funko.

The game is at Funko Field at Everett Memorial Stadium, 3802 Broadway. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Everett AquaSox box office, or online at here. A fireworks show is scheduled after the game.

However, the Aug. 31 AquaSox game is not the only upcoming event focused on overdose prevention and education.

On Sept. 5, in memory of their sons Corey Lee and Spencer Warfield, the Lee and Warfield families have invited the community to a vigil and resource fair. The third annual “A Night to Remember, A Time to Act” will be held at the Snohomish County Campus, 3000 Rockefeller Avenue in Everett. The event begins with a resource fair inside from 6:30-7:30 p.m.