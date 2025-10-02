Overlake and MultiCare unveil new emergency department in Lynnwood

Overlake Medical Center and Clinics and MultiCare Health System celebrated the grand opening of their new neighborhood emergency department in Lynnwood with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 1. The 11,000-square-foot facility, located at 3011 196th St. S.W., is set to begin serving patients at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 6.

Named Overlake MultiCare Emergency – Lynnwood, the standalone emergency department is designed to meet the growing health care needs of the North Puget Sound region, the health system said in a news release. It offers 24/7 emergency care provided by board-certified physicians and features 12 exam rooms, on-site radiology, a point-of-care testing lab and pharmacy services.

“Since its inception, Overlake has been a fixture of compassionate, leading-edge care on the Eastside, and our dedicated team of health care professionals is ready to bring that same level of service to communities in the North Sound,” said Jon Duarte, president and CEO of Overlake and CEO of MultiCare’s North Sound Region. “It will truly be our privilege to serve more individuals and families in Lynnwood and the surrounding communities and to provide them with more locally accessible care options.”

MultiCare CEO Bill Robertson emphasized the power of collaboration: “It’s a true privilege to partner with Overlake to bring these much-needed emergency services to the Lynnwood community. This is one more example of how we are able to accomplish so much more together than we can apart.”

The Lynnwood facility marks the seventh community emergency department in the MultiCare system, which spans a statewide network of emergency, urgent, primary and specialty care centers.

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell welcomed the new addition, saying, “I appreciate the vibrancy that you bring, the services that you bring, and that you’re taking care of our community, which is so very important. Welcome to Lynnwood.”

The project was developed in partnership with Emerus, a national leader in small-format hospitals and off-campus emergency departments. Emerus is known for its patient-centered design and cost-efficient care models.

With the region experiencing rapid growth, Overlake MultiCare Emergency – Lynnwood is poised to play a vital role in expanding access to high-quality emergency services for residents across the North Sound, the health system said.