Overnight 1-5 lane reductions Aug. 21-25 for light rail work

Posted: August 19, 2023 3

As part of its ongoing work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension, Sound Transit will close multiple lanes and exits of northbound and southbound I-5 overnight near Mountlake Terrace the week of Aug. 21.

Between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, through Friday morning, Aug. 25, expect closures of:

  • The southbound HOV lane from 220th Street Southwest to SR 104.
  • The eastbound and westbound SR 104 on-ramps to northbound I-5.
  • Northbound I-5 collector-distributor and off-ramp to SR 104.
  • Up to three lanes of northbound I-5 from SR 104 to 220th Street Southwest.

