Overnight closures of 44th Avenue West this week for Sound Transit work

Starting Monday, May 22, Sound Transit’s contractor is scheduled to be working overnight at 200th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West for road improvements as part of the Transit and Traffic Circulation Improvements Project.

This work will require the closure of 44th Avenue West north of 200th Street Southwest from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday, May 26. Detours will be provided (See map). Flaggers will be onsite to assist with local access to businesses on 44th Avenue West.