Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures scheduled for Feb. 26-March 1

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension, Sound Transit will close multiple lanes and ramps on I-5 overnight Feb. 26-March 1:

The southbound I-5 right and HOV lanes will alternate closing between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday morning, March 1. The 220th Street Southwest on-ramp to southbound I-5 also will close.

The right lane of southbound I-5 between 44th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday morning, March 1. The HOV ramp at the transit center also will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.