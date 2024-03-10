Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures scheduled this week for light rail work

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Link light rail extension project, Sound Transit will close multiple lanes and ramps on Interstate 5 overnight March 11-15.

– The southbound I-5 right and HOV lanes between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will alternate closing from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, March 11, through Friday morning, March 15. The 220th Street Southwest on-ramp to southbound I-5 also will close at those times.

– The northbound I-5 off-ramps to eastbound and westbound SR 104 will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, March 11, to Friday morning, March 15.

– The right lane of southbound I-5 between 44th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, March 11, through Friday morning, March 15.