Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures this week for light rail work

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension project, Sound Transit will close multiple lanes and ramps on I-5 overnight this week.

Northbound I-5 lane and ramp closures

– Several lanes between SR 104 and 220th Street Southwest will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, April 1, through Friday morning, April 5. The off-ramp to 220th Street Southwest also will close.

– The westbound SR 104 on-ramp will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, Monday, April 1, through Friday morning, April 5.

– The off-ramp to 236th Street Southwest will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, April 1, through Friday morning, April 5.

– The 46th Avenue West HOV on and off-ramps will close from 11 p.m. Thursday, April 4, to 5 a.m. Friday, April 5.

Southbound I-5 lane and ramp closures

– Several lanes between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will close from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. nightly Monday, April 1, through Friday morning, April 5. The 220th Street Southwest on-ramp also will close.

– The off-ramp to SR 104 will close from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. nightly, Tuesday, April 2, to Friday, April 5.

– The three right lanes between the 44th Avenue West on-ramp and 220th Street Southwest will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, Wednesday, April 3, through Friday morning, April 5.

– The 44th Avenue West on-ramp will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly, Wednesday, April 3, through Friday morning, April 5.

– The off-ramp to 220th Street Southwest will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly, Wednesday, April 3, through Friday morning, April 5.

– The 46th Avenue West HOV on and off-ramps will close from 11 p.m. Thursday, April 4, to 5 a.m. Friday, April 5.