Overnight I-5 lane and ramp overnight closures scheduled this week for light rail work

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension, Sound Transit will close multiple lanes and ramps on Interstate 5 overnight this week.

Northbound I-5 closures

– The on- and off-ramps to eastbound and westbound SR 104 will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, March 18, through Friday morning, March 22.

– The two right lanes between SR 104 and 220th Street Southwest will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, March 18, through Friday morning, March 22.

– The off-ramps to 220th and 236th Streets Southwest will alternate closing from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, March 18, through Friday morning, March 22. The off-ramp closures will not occur at the same time.

– The three left lanes between SR 104 and 220th Street Southwest will close nightly Tuesday, March 19, through Friday morning, March 22. Lanes will begin closing at 9 p.m., with all three lanes closed by 12:01 a.m., and all lanes reopening by 5:30 a.m.

Southbound I-5 closures

– The two right lanes between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Tuesday, March 19, through Friday morning, March 22.

– The 220th Street Southwest on-ramp will close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly Tuesday, March 19, through Friday morning, March 22.

– The off-ramp to SR 104 will close from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. nightly Tuesday, March 19, through Friday morning, March 22.

– The three left lanes between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will close nightly from Wednesday, March 20, through Friday morning, March 22. Lanes will begin closing at 8 p.m., with all three lanes closed by 11 p.m., and all lanes reopening by 5:30 a.m.

– The three right lanes between 44th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest will begin closing at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, and will reopen by 5 a.m. Friday, March 22

– The 44th Avenue West on-ramp will close at 11 p.m. Thursday, March 21, to 4 a.m. Friday, March 22.

– The off-ramp to 220th Street Southwest will close from 11 p.m. Thursday, March 21, to 4 a.m. Friday, March 22.