Overnight I-5 lane reductions and ramp closures Jan. 29-Feb. 5 for light rail work

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension, Sound Transit will close multiple lanes and ramps on Interstate 5 overnight next week:

The northbound I-5 on- and off-ramps to eastbound and westbound SR 104 will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Jan. 29, through Friday morning, Feb. 2.

A single lane of eastbound SR 104 between I-5 and 15th Avenue Northeast will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Jan. 29, through Friday morning, Feb. 2.

The two right lanes of southbound I-5 will close between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Jan. 29, through Friday morning, Feb. 2. The closure will include the 220th Street Southwest on-ramp and the off-ramp at 236th Street Southwest.

The southbound I-5 HOV lane will close between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Jan. 29, through Friday morning, Feb. 2. The HOV lane and right lane closures will not happen at the same time.

The northbound I-5 right lane will close between 236th and 220th streets southwest from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly Monday, Jan. 29, through Friday morning, Feb. 2. The right lane and HOV closures will not happen at the same time.

The right and HOV lanes of southbound I-5 will alternate closing between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 from 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, to 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, and from 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 5.



