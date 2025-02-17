Overnight I-5 lane reductions and ramp closures scheduled for light rail work

Sound Transit contractor crews will work in the Shoreline area for the Lynnwood Light Rail extension project.

The two right lanes on northbound I-5 between Northeast 175th and Northeast 190th streets will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Tuesday, Feb. 18 through Friday morning, Feb. 21. The Northeast 175th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will also close at those times.