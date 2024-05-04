Overnight I-5 lane reductions and ramp closures scheduled for May 6-10

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension, Sound Transit will close lanes and ramps on southbound I-5 overnight next week, including:

– The right lane on southbound I-5 between the 44th Avenue West on-ramp and 220th Street Southwest from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, May 6, through Friday morning, May 10.

– The right lane on southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, May 6, through Thursday morning, May 9. The HOV lane also will close from 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, to 5 a.m. Friday, May 10.

– The two right lanes on northbound I-5 between westbound SR 104 and the 220th Street Southwest off-ramp from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, May 6, through Wednesday morning, May 8. The westbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 also will close at the same time.

– The 220th Street Southwest on-ramp to southbound I-5 from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly Monday, May 6, through Thursday morning, May 9.

– The northbound I-5 off-ramp to 236th Street Southwest from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, May 6, through Wednesday morning, May 8.

– The eastbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, May 6, through Friday morning, May 10.

– The northbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound SR 104 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Wednesday, May 8, through Friday morning, May 10.

– The northbound I-5 on- and off-ramps at westbound SR 104 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Wednesday, May 8, through Friday morning, May 10.

– The northbound and southbound I-5 HOV on- and off-ramps at 46th Avenue West from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, May 6, through Friday morning, May 10.