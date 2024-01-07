Overnight I-5 lane reductions and ramp closures scheduled Jan. 8-12

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension, Sound Transit will close multiple lanes and ramps on I-5 overnight Jan. 8-12:

– The northbound I-5 on- and off-ramps to eastbound and westbound SR 104 will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Jan. 8, through Friday morning, Jan. 12.

– One lane of eastbound SR 104 between I-5 and 15th Avenue Northeast will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Jan. 8, through Friday morning, Jan. 12.

– The right lane of southbound I-5 between 44th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Jan. 8, through Friday morning, Jan. 12.

– The right and HOV lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will alternate closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Jan. 8, through Friday morning, Jan. 12. The 220th Street Southwest on-ramp also will close at those times.

– The right lane of northbound I-5 between 236th Street Southwest and 220th Street Southwest will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly Monday, Jan. 8, through Friday morning, Jan. 12.