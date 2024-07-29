Overnight I-5 lane reductions and ramp closures this week for light rail work

Posted: July 28, 2024

Sound Transit contractor crews will continue to work along Interstate 5 in South Snohomish County as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension project. The work involves the following closures:

– The northbound Interstate 5 off-ramp to 236th Street Southwest from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, July 29, through Friday morning, Aug. 2.

– The northbound and southbound I-5 HOV on- and off-ramps at 46th Avenue West from 11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, until 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2.

