Overnight I-5 lane reductions, ramp closures scheduled Oct. 2-6

As part of ongoing work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension, Sound Transit will have multiple overnight lane and ramp closures along I-5 and SR 104 Oct. 2-6
I-5 lane reductions
- Up to three lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will close beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, through 1 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3.
- The three right lanes of southbound I-5 between 44th Avenue West and 228th Street Southwest will close from 1 to 4:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2.
- The southbound I-5 off-ramp to SR 104 will close from 1 to 4:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2.
- The right lane of southbound I-5 between 44th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest will close nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, through Friday morning, Oct. 6.
- The two right lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will close at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, through 1 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4. The SR 104 ramps also will close.
- The three left lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will close from 1 to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3.
- The three right lanes of southbound I-5 between 44th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest will close at 11 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, through 4 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5. The 44th Avenue West on-ramp and the 220th Street Southwest off-ramp also will close.
Ramp closures
- The southbound I-5 on-ramp from 220th Street Southwest will close from 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, through 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3.
- The northbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound SR 104 will close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly Monday, Oct. 2, through Wednesday morning, Oct. 4.
- The eastbound and westbound SR 104 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly Monday, Oct. 2, through Wednesday morning, Oct. 4.
- The northbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound SR 104 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly Wednesday, Oct. 4, through Friday morning, Oct. 6.
- The northbound I-5 collector-distributor off-ramp to SR 104 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Wednesday, Oct. 4, through Friday morning, Oct. 6.
- The westbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Wednesday, Oct. 4, through Friday morning, Oct. 6.
