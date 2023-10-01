Overnight I-5 lane reductions, ramp closures scheduled Oct. 2-6

As part of ongoing work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension, Sound Transit will have multiple overnight lane and ramp closures along I-5 and SR 104 Oct. 2-6

I-5 lane reductions

Up to three lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will close beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, through 1 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3.

The three right lanes of southbound I-5 between 44th Avenue West and 228th Street Southwest will close from 1 to 4:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2.

The southbound I-5 off-ramp to SR 104 will close from 1 to 4:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2.

The right lane of southbound I-5 between 44th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest will close nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, through Friday morning, Oct. 6.

The two right lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will close at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, through 1 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4. The SR 104 ramps also will close.

The three left lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will close from 1 to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3.

The three right lanes of southbound I-5 between 44th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest will close at 11 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, through 4 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5. The 44th Avenue West on-ramp and the 220th Street Southwest off-ramp also will close.

Ramp closures