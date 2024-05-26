Overnight I-5 lane reductions, ramp closures this week for light rail work

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension, Sound Transit will close lanes and ramps on I-5 overnight May 28-31, including:

– The right lane on southbound I-5 between the 44th Avenue West on-ramp and 220th Street Southwest from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Tuesday, May 28, through Friday morning, May 31.

– The northbound I-5 on- and off-ramps at westbound SR 104 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Tuesday, May 28, through Friday morning, May 31.

– The northbound and southbound I-5 HOV on- and off-ramps at 46th Avenue West from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Tuesday, May 28, through Friday morning, May 31.