Overnight I-5 ramp closures and lane reductions scheduled for light rail work Nov. 18-22

Sound Transit contractor crews will be continuing work on Interstate 5 as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension project. The work involves the following closures:

– The northbound I-5 on- and off- ramps at eastbound SR 104 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Nov. 18 through Friday morning, Nov. 22.

– The westbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Nov. 18, through Friday morning, Nov. 22.

– The 220th Street Southwest on-ramp to southbound I-5 from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly Monday, Nov. 18, through Friday morning, Nov. 22.

– The right lane on southbound I-5 from the 44th Avenue West on-ramp to SR 104 will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Nov. 18, to Friday morning, Nov. 22.

– The northbound and southbound I-5 HOV on-and off ramps at 46th Avenue West from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Nov. 18 through Friday morning, Nov. 22.