Overnight I-5 ramp closures and lane reductions scheduled for Nov. 25-27

Sound Transit contractor crews will continue work in several areas around Lynnwood as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension project. The work involves the following closures:
– Northbound Interstate 5 on- and off-ramps to eastbound State Route 104 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Nov. 25 through Wednesday morning, Nov. 27. The westbound State Route 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close at the same time.
– The right lane on southbound I-5 from the 44th Avenue West on-ramp to State Route 104 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Nov. 25 through Wednesday morning, Nov. 27.
– The 220th Street Southwest on-ramp to southbound I-5 from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly Monday, Nov. 25 through Wednesday morning, Nov. 27.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.