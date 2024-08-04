Overnight I-5 ramp closures scheduled this week for light rail work

Sound Transit contractor crews will be continuing its work this week as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Link Light Rail extension project. The work involves the following closures:

– Eastbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Aug. 5 through Friday morning, Aug. 9.

– Northbound I-5 off-ramp to 236th Street Southwest from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Aug. 5, through Friday morning, Aug. 9.