Overnight I-5 ramp closures scheduled this week for light rail work

3 hours ago 15

Sound Transit contractor crews will be continuing its work this week as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Link Light Rail extension project. The work involves the following closures:

– Eastbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Aug. 5 through Friday morning, Aug. 9.

– Northbound I-5 off-ramp to 236th Street Southwest from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Aug. 5, through Friday morning, Aug. 9.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME