Overnight Interstate 5 closure for Lynnwood Link construction planned Nov. 20-22

Crews working on the Lynnwood Link Extension will be closing the southbound lanes of I-5 South from 220th Street Southwest to SR 104 in Mountlake Terrace overnight from Nov. 20-22 for construction that will allow the light rail alignment to cross over the highway.

The closure will occur as early as 11 p.m. on Friday. The planned hours are as follows:

Friday, Nov. 20 through Saturday, Nov. 21, 11 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21 through Sunday, Nov. 22, 11 p.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 22, through Monday, Nov.23, 11 p.m. – 4 a.m.

During the closures, traffic will be detoured on SR 99 and SR 104 before rejoining I-5. Northbound traffic lanes will remain open.

The closures are necessary for the construction of falsework for span supports across I-5 in Mountlake Terrace. Falsework is a temporary steel column system between and outside of the girders used to support the construction of the concrete deck on top of which the light rail trains will travel.

All project construction work is done under stringent COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

Lynnwood Link will extend light rail into Snohomish County, serving four stations, Shoreline South/148th, Shoreline North/185th, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood City Center. Upon opening in 2024, riders will enjoy fast, frequent and reliable service between south Snohomish County and the University of Washington, downtown Seattle, the Eastside, Sea-Tac Airport and more. For more information, visit www.soundtransit.org/system-expansion/lynnwood-link-extension.