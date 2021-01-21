Overnight Interstate 5 closures for Lynnwood Link construction planned for Jan. 22-25

Crews working on the Lynnwood Link Extension will be closing the northbound lanes of I-5 from SR 104 to 220th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace overnight from Jan. 22-25 for construction that will allow the light rail alignment to cross over the highway.

As early as 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, crews will close the northbound I-5 lanes between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104. The planned hours for the closures are as follows:

Friday, Jan. 22, through Saturday, Jan. 23, 11 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 23, through Sunday, Jan. 24, 11 p.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 24, through Monday, Jan. 25, 11 p.m. – 4:30 a.m.

During the closures, traffic will be detoured to SR 99 and 220th Street Southwest before rejoining I-5. Southbound traffic lanes will remain open.

As a result of the construction, the freeway station at Mountlake Terrace Transit Center serving ST Express Route 512 will close at 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, through 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 25.

During the freeway station closure, Route 512 riders can board at Bay #3 on 236th Street Southwest. There will be no changes to other bus routes using bays 1-4.

The highway closures are necessary for the construction of falsework for span supports across I-5 in Mountlake Terrace. Falsework is a temporary steel column system between and outside of the girders used to support the construction of the concrete deck on top of which the light rail trains will travel.

Lynnwood Link will extend light rail into Snohomish County, serving four stations, Shoreline South/148th, Shoreline North/185th, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood City Center. Upon opening in 2024, the new extension will provide service between South Snohomish County and the University of Washington, downtown Seattle, the Eastside, Sea-Tac Airport and other destinations. For more information, visit www.soundtransit.org/system-expansion/lynnwood-link-extension