Overnight lane reductions and rolling slowdowns on SB I-405 near SR 527 in Bothell, May 21-22, for sign removal

Drivers should prepare for a series of nighttime rolling slowdowns on Interstate 405 in Bothell into June to remove signs over I-405 as contractor crews work to widen the roadway as part of the I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project. Crews will remove signs ( north-end and south-end sign locations) as we prepare to widen this section of I-405. These rolling slowdowns are necessary for the safety of our crews and drivers.

Southbound I-405 closure details, May 21-22

Overnight lane reductions on southbound I-405 between State Route 527 and Northeast 195th Street will start as early as 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 21, through 4 a.m. Thursday, May 22. Rolling slowdowns will occur during these closures, after 11:59 p.m. During a rolling slowdown, crews temporarily stop traffic for up to 15 minutes to create a gap in the traffic flow which will allow short term access to the roadway to remove a sign bridge over I-405 between SR 527 and Northeast 195th Street.

Crews may close the following ramps during this work:

– Southbound I-405 to SR 527

– Northbound SR 527 on-ramp to southbound I-405

– Southbound SR 527 on-ramp to southbound I-405

Detours will be in place during the ramp closures to direct drivers around the active work on southbound I-405. Drivers should expect additional traffic on southbound I-405 approaching Bothell during overnight work and plan for delays.

Schedule updates will be available on the project webpage, WSDOT’s Travel Center map, the WSDOT mobile app and by signing up for King County email updates.