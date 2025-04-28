Overnight lane reductions and rolling slowdowns on southbound I-405 April 30-May 2

Drivers should prepare for a series of nighttime rolling slowdowns on Interstate 405 in Bothell into early May to remove signs over I-405. The sign removal comes as contractor crews work to widen the roadway as part of the I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project, a Washington State Department of Transportation Crews will remove signs (north-end and south-end sign locations) as we prepare to widen this section of I-405.

Southbound I-405 closure details, April 30 – May 2

Overnight lane reductions on southbound I-405 between State Route 527 and Northeast 195th Street will start as early as 1 0 p.m. Wednesday, April 30, through 4 a.m. Friday, May 2. Rolling slowdowns will occur during these closures, after 11:59 p.m. During a rolling slowdown, crews temporarily stop traffic for up to 15 minutes to create a gap in the traffic flow which will allow short term access to the roadway to remove signs over I-405 between SR 527 and Northeast 195th Street.

Crews may close the following southbound I-405 ramps during this work:

– I-5 northbound on-ramp

– I-5 southbound on-ramp

– SR 525 on-ramp

– SR 527 on-ramp

Detours will be in place during the ramp closures to direct drivers around the active work on southbound I-405. Drivers should expect additional traffic on southbound I-405 approaching Bothell during overnight work and plan for delays.