Overnight lane reductions begin Aug. 19 on northbound I-5 in downtown Seattle



People who rely on northbound Interstate 5 through downtown Seattle should plan for lane reductions beginning Monday, Aug. 19 between Seneca and Mercer streets.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reduce northbound I-5 to two lanes with nightly lane closures beginning at 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, until 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23.

The University Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will be closed during this work. The Mercer Street on- and off-ramps will remain open.

The closure will allow crews to replace wiring and a pole that will add lighting to the freeway and Mercer Street ramp. This work is part of the Seneca to SR 520 Mobility Improvements project in downtown Seattle.

For the latest construction closure information, visit the WSDOT real-time travel map, download the WSDOT traffic app or sign up for email updates.