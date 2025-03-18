Overnight lane reductions on northbound I-5 through Seattle near Ship Canal Bridge March 19-20

Northbound Interstate 5 between Harvard Avenue East and Northeast 45th Street will be reduced to two lanes overnight for two nights. These closures will take place nightly 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, March 19 and Thursday, March 20.

These closures allow contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation to conduct critical maintenance work and prepare for construction of the I-5/Yesler Way to Northgate Vicinity project, the next phase of Revive I-5.

Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app and the WSDOT Travel Center Map. Stay informed about this project by signing up for weekly email updates.