Overnight lane reductions set for northbound I-5 in Seattle this Sunday

Construction work for the Seattle Convention Center expansion project requires lane reductions on Interstate 5 Sunday evening, Aug. 28. Travelers should prepare for significant delays throughout the greater Seattle area with the full closure of State Route 520 between Seattle and Bellevue, and Revive I-5 happening as well.

Multiple lanes on northbound I-5 in downtown Seattle will be closed Sunday night until early Monday morning. Contractors working for the Seattle Convention Center addition project will install temporary work access platforms along the sides of the Boren Avenue and Pine Street overpass to allow ease of access to their work site. In addition, they will place brackets into the overpass to run conduits. With the addition of these conduits and temporary work access platforms, the contractor can access the work site during daylight hours from nearby city streets without requiring lane closures on I-5.

The five hours of multiple lanes closed Sunday night until Monday morning prevents three full weeks of lane closures.

Closure details

From 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, up to three right lanes on northbound I-5 between Seneca Street and Pine Street will close. The Cherry Street on-ramp will also be closed.

In the future, more overnight lane closures will be needed to remove the platforms when the work nears completion. Travelers will be informed when those closures will happen.

The I-5 express lanes will be open northbound throughout the entirety of the weekend and will remain open northbound overnight Sunday into Monday to help alleviate congestion. Travelers heading northbound beyond Seattle and not needing to exit downtown can enter the express lanes just before the Seneca Street off-ramp (milepost 165) from mainline northbound I-5. Those who choose to remain on northbound I-5 either in the collector/distributor or mainline lanes should expect some delays.

People can receive real-time roadway and weather information via the WSDOT mobile app, the real-time travel map, or by following the WSDOT Traffic Twitter account.