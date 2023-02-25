Overnight work on southbound I-5 and ramps in Seattle set for Feb. 27

Contractor crews for the Washington State Department of Transportation plan to finalize details to complete a Revive I-5 project in Seattle Feb. 27-28. Work will begin at about 9:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, and finish by 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. During this time, people should plan ahead:

One lane of the southbound Interstate 5 collector/distributor will close so crews can complete paving work. This closure requires the Spring Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 to also be closed.

The on-ramps to southbound I-5 from the collector/distributor and eastbound and westbound I-90 will be closed.

Two right lanes of mainline I-5 just north of the West Seattle Bridge/Columbian Way off-ramp from southbound I-5 will be closed. The ramps will close, as well.

The work is weather dependent.

WSDOT contractor crews replaced expansion joints on the ramps and will now add some paving work to this section. Crews may add some weeknight closures to finalize all aspects of the project.