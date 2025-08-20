Owings beats Binda by 87 votes in Lynnwood Council primary race

Incumbent Derica Escamilla secured the primary vote for Lynnwood City Council Position 1, according to official results posted Tuesday at 5 p.m. In Position 3, political newcomer Bryce Owings narrowly outpaced incumbent Josh Binda by 87 votes.

Position 1:

Derica Escamilla – 47.32%

Dio Boucsieguez – 34.93%

Brandon Kimmel – 17.36%

Position 3:

Bryce Owings – 34.83%

Josh Binda – 33.3%

Tyler Hall – 31.37%

Lynnwood’s final voter turnout sat at 24.10% of 23,757 registered voters in official results.

Results from other local races and candidate information can be found on the Lynnwood Today Election 2025 page.

View countywide results here.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.