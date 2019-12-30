Pacific Crest Savings Bank makes business journal’s Book of Lists

Lynnwood’s Pacific Crest Savings Bank has been ranked at No. 6 in a listing of the state’s best workplaces among small companies by the Puget Sound Business Journal (PSBJ). The publication sent its 2020 Book of Lists to subscribers last week.

The listing was created from composite scores of an employee survey commissioned by the PSBJ that included categories such as trust in leadership and team dynamics.

Headed by CEO and President Sheryl Nilson, Pacific Crest Savings Bank is located at 3500 188th St. S.W., Suite 575, in Lynnwood. The bank employs 18 people and pays 100% of employee health insurance premiums, according to the PSBJ.

You can learn more about PSBJ’s Book of Lists at www.bizjournals.com/seattle/ecommerce/product/bookoflists.