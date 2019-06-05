Pacific Crest Savings Bank names lending officer Johnny Smith as vice president

Pacific Crest Savings Bank has named Johnny Smith as the new vice president of the Lynnwood community bank. Smith has more than 30 years of experience in lending and title insurance, and has recently served as a senior account manager for Fidelity National Title. He will also serve as a residential loan officer.

“Johnny’s Pacific Northwest roots and decades-long experience in the residential real estate business offer a valuable combination that will serve our clients and community well,” said Sheryl Nilson, CEO of Pacific Crest Savings Bank.

As a new vice president and residential loan officer at Pacific Crest, Smith will work with clients to provide portfolio loans for residential properties and floating homes.

Prior to joining Pacific Crest, Smith worked for 22 years in title insurance. He began his career at Cascade Savings and Loan working in lending.

“Communication, experience and knowledge – that’s what I bring to every interaction with clients who can count on me to deliver what they need,” Smith said. “I was drawn to Pacific Crest’s philosophy of community banking and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to offer flexible programs and local underwriting to clients who make western Washington home.”

Smith grew up in Everett and attended Western Washington University on a track and field athletic scholarship. For many years he volunteered with local high school and collegiate athletic groups, and he enjoys spending time outdoors with his wife, children and grandkids.

To learn more, visit www.paccrest.com or call 425-670-9600.