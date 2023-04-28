Pacific Crest Savings Bank welcomes two new employees

Pacific Crest Savings Bank announced that Ryan Douglas has joined the Lynnwood community bank as senior vice president and risk officer, and Angela Monsef has been hired as senior loan processor.

Douglas brings more than 16 years of experience in finance, risk management and public service, most recently serving as a senior bank examiner with the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions.

As senior vice president and risk officer at Pacific Crest, he will oversee all areas of risk management to help ensure the bank continues to operate in a safe and sound manner, as well as head the bank’s programs to ensure compliance with consumer protection laws and regulations.

Monsef brings more than 15 years of consumer and residential lending and mortgage experience to the role, previously serving in various lending positions around the greater Puget Sound region.

As a senior loan processor at Pacific Crest, Monsef will support the lending team and work closely with clients to determine their individual needs, guiding them through processing and closing their loan.

Prior to joining Pacific Crest, Monsef worked extensively in residential lending, most recently serving as senior loan processor at Capstone Home Loans for more than six years.