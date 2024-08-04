Pacific Little League 11s win state championship

Members of the Pacific Little League 11-and-under all-star baseball team celebrate their state championship victory. (Photo courtesy Erik Lind)

Pacific Little League’s 11 and under all-star baseball team recently won the 2024 Washington State Little League Baseball championship for the 9-11 age group.

The team, which went undefeated in the tournament, beat Richland National 3-2 to secure the title.

The tournament was played at Bombing Range Sports Complex in Richland.

Pacific Little League includes players from both Edmonds and Lynnwood.

 

