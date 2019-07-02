Pacific Little League baseball sending three All-Star teams to state tournaments

For the second year in a row, all three Pacific Little League baseball All-Star teams have won their respective district tournaments and are now headed for state tourney play.
According to Emily Incrocci, Pacific Little League (PLL) player agent, it’s the first time that the 10-under, 11-under and 12-under teams have won district titles two years in a row. All three PLL teams defeated always-competitive Mill Creek Little League teams in the championship games played in Everett June 27-29.
Pacific Little League includes players from both Edmonds and Lynnwood.
The 12’s are managed by Scott Nelson and coached by Alex Zardis and Greg Boland. The roster includes:
Jagger Bishop
Luke Boland
Tristan Dodds
Tom Gardner
Cooper Garton
Isak Haverlock
Cameron Hiatt
Cade Nelson
Anthony Scholl
Daniel Smith
Andre Titus
Aiden Wilson
Nic Zardis
The 11’s are managed by Steve Escandon and coached by Steve Alseth and Rob Simonsen. The roster includes:
Erik Alsdorf
William Alseth
Andrew Bau
Finn Crawford
Cruz Escandon
Owen Fortune
DJ Karl
Hudson Keller
Grafton Marshall-Inman
Trevelyan Podawiltz
Andreas Simonsen
Levi Stark
Lukas Wanke
And the 10’s are managed by Matt Gardner and coached by Mike Incrocci and Jon Prinz. The players are:
Declan Crawford
Travis Gardner
Jackson Incrocci
Nolan Lee
Mikey Myers
Jack Nichols
Charlie Paul
Will Prinz
Brady Reiss
Ben Schwarz
Malcolm Smith
Nick Stumpf
Grant Williams
State tournament play for the 10’s starts July 6 in Gig Harbor. The 11’s begin play July 13 in Woodinville and the 12’s start July 20 in Richland.