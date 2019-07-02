Pacific Little League baseball sending three All-Star teams to state tournaments

1 of 3

For the second year in a row, all three Pacific Little League baseball All-Star teams have won their respective district tournaments and are now headed for state tourney play.

According to Emily Incrocci, Pacific Little League (PLL) player agent, it’s the first time that the 10-under, 11-under and 12-under teams have won district titles two years in a row. All three PLL teams defeated always-competitive Mill Creek Little League teams in the championship games played in Everett June 27-29.

Pacific Little League includes players from both Edmonds and Lynnwood.

The 12’s are managed by Scott Nelson and coached by Alex Zardis and Greg Boland. The roster includes:

Jagger Bishop

Luke Boland

Tristan Dodds

Tom Gardner

Cooper Garton

Isak Haverlock

Cameron Hiatt

Cade Nelson

Anthony Scholl

Daniel Smith

Andre Titus

Aiden Wilson

Nic Zardis

The 11’s are managed by Steve Escandon and coached by Steve Alseth and Rob Simonsen. The roster includes:

Erik Alsdorf

William Alseth

Andrew Bau

Finn Crawford

Cruz Escandon

Owen Fortune

DJ Karl

Hudson Keller

Grafton Marshall-Inman

Trevelyan Podawiltz

Andreas Simonsen

Levi Stark

Lukas Wanke

And the 10’s are managed by Matt Gardner and coached by Mike Incrocci and Jon Prinz. The players are:

Declan Crawford

Travis Gardner

Jackson Incrocci

Nolan Lee

Mikey Myers

Jack Nichols

Charlie Paul

Will Prinz

Brady Reiss

Ben Schwarz

Malcolm Smith

Nick Stumpf

Grant Williams

State tournament play for the 10’s starts July 6 in Gig Harbor. The 11’s begin play July 13 in Woodinville and the 12’s start July 20 in Richland.