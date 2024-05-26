Pacific Little League holding clothing drive for Clothes for Kids June 1, 8

Pacific Little League is conducting a clothing drive on two Saturdays — June 1 and 8 — for kids in grades K-12. The drive will benefit nonprofit Lynnwood-based Clothes for Kids, which provides school wardrobes free of charge to children in need in the Edmonds School District.

The collection drive will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 1 and 8. A grey pickup truck will be located at the entrance to Pacific Little League’s Lynndale fields, 18927 72nd Ave. W., Lynnwood, to collect donations both days.

All types of clothes including shoes and coats are acceptable. See the Clothes for Kids wish list here.