Pacific Little League invites the community to its season kickoff May 3

Pacific Little League is set to host its annual Little League Day on Saturday, May 3. The league invites the community to Lynndale Park for a day filled with games, a parade and food – including burgers for sale, provided by Dick’s Drive-In. The event is designed for the entire community, including over 1,300 children participating on more than 80 teams during the 2025 Little League spring season, the league’s website says.

The league includes children who reside or attend school in portions of Lynnwood and Edmonds.

Activities are scheduled across multiple fields throughout the day. On Field 1, the day kicks off with Slug Fest from 9-10:30 a.m., and is open to all ages. The annual parade will follow, running from 11 a.m. to noon. on Field 1. After the parade concludes, a home-run derby is scheduled on Field 1 from noon to 2 p.m..

On Field 3, a tic tac toe relay is set to begin at 9 a.m. and end at 10:30 a.m. From noon-2 p.m., Field 3 will be the site of timed base racing, where children can race against their friends.

Two dunk tanks are slated to be open throughout the day, offering the chance to dunk coaches for $5 for three throws. Some Lynnwood City Councilmembers and even Mayor Christine Frizzell also expressed interest in sitting in the dunk tank. Councilmember Josh Binda confirmed that he will be in the tank starting at 9 a.m.

A range of food and snack options will be provided throughout the day. Dick’s Drive-In will set up in the lower parking lot, serving burgers, fries and shakes starting at 11 a.m.. The league’s snack shack will be open all day, offering its normal menu – with the exception of burgers. There will also be separate tents for treats including popcorn, cotton candy and italian soda. Payment for food and the dunk tanks can be made via a link or with cash, the website says.

Visit the Pacific Little League website for more information on the event.

